Media Alert: enSilo to Present Threat Intelligence Research Week of Black Hat USA and BSides Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- enSilo, the company protecting businesses around the world from data breaches and disruption caused by cyber attacks, both pre- and post-infection with real-time automated endpoint security and orchestrated incident response, will be in Las Vegas next week to take part in two of the cybersecurity industry's most anticipated conferences: Black Hat USA , August 3-8 at Mandalay Bay and BSides Las Vegas , August 6-7 at the Tuscany Suites and Casino.

enSilo's executives and research experts will brief analysts and media on new capabilities in the enSilo Endpoint Security Platform which reduce attack surface complexity and costs in the extended enterprise spanning endpoints and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, meet with customers and partners, and connect with professionals in the wider security community to discuss the latest endpoint security trends.

During Black Hat USA:

Visit enSilo at booth #1346 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to learn more about the company's threat research and see its latest technology advancements in action. Black Hat attendees can schedule an information session and a demo of enSilo's Endpoint Security Platform in advance, via this link .

At BSides Las Vegas:

See enSilo's presentation " Meltdown's Aftermath: Leveraging KVA Shadow To Bypass Security Protections" on Tuesday, August 6 at 5:00pm Pacific. enSilo security research team leader Omri Misgav and enSilo Co-Founder Udi Yavo will present a new technique for bypassing operating system security protections that stems from the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities patch and potential countermeasures.

"We're excited to once again hear from and meet with fellow professionals across the cybersecurity industry, and share our insights and perspectives on the latest threats, adversaries, and exploits and how best to defend against them," said enSilo CEO Roy Katmor.

enSilo's automated detection, prevention and real-time response capabilities against advanced malware and ransomware have been reviewed and recognized in multiple product tests including SC Media , CSO , AV-TEST , and SANS .

Follow enSilo to keep up with company updates and news from Black Hat and BSides Las Vegas:

About enSilo

enSilo protects businesses around the world from data breaches and disruption caused by cyber attacks. The enSilo Endpoint Security Platform comprehensively secures endpoints in real-time pre- and post-infection without alert fatigue, excessive dwell time or breach anxiety while also containing incident response costs by orchestrating automated detection, prevention and incident response actions against advanced malware and ransomware. enSilo's patented approach stops modern malware with a high degree of precision, provides full system visibility and an intuitive user interface and combines next-generation antivirus (NGAV), application communication control, automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) with real-time blocking, threat hunting, incident response, and virtual patching capabilities in a single agent. The platform can be deployed either in the cloud or on-premises and supports multi-tenancy.

