MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at 2019 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that Jon Lin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy, and Ryan Mallory, Senior Vice President of Global Solutions Enablement, will speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. The conference focus this year is "Leading the Smarter Enterprise" and takes place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at MIT's Kresge Auditorium, 48 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, Mass.

Session Details:

Panel Discussion – Get Ready for The Platform Transition

Wednesday, May 22, 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Moderator: Dr. Geoff Parker , SM '93, PhD '98, Research Fellow and Visiting Scholar, MIT Initiative for the Digital Economy.

, SM '93, PhD '98, Research Fellow and Visiting Scholar, MIT Initiative for the Digital Economy. Panel participants: Adriana Karaboutis, Chief Information & Digital Officer, National Grid; Mannu Lodha , MBA '17, Director, Industry 4.0 Portfolio and Sales, Tetra Pak; Ryan Mallory , Senior Vice President, Global Solutions Enablement, Equinix; Markus Pertlwieser, Chief Digital Officer, Deutsche Bank.

Panel overview: This panel will discuss key steps necessary to get your firm ready to adopt a platform strategy. These include a discussion of the architecture necessary to support platforms, building consistent data models, and getting the right talent in place to execute the strategy once the infrastructure is in place.

Panel Discussion – System Reboot: Modernizing Your Legacy Technologies

Wednesday, May 22, 2:45-3:45 p.m.

Moderator: Jon Lin , Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, Equinix.

, Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, Equinix. Panelists: Antonio Figueiredo , Senior Director, Industry Solutions, Salesforce; Dave Hoag , Senior Vice President and CIO, The Options Clearing Corporation; Beth O'Rorke , CIO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; Jean Kneisler , Vice President & CTO, Jabil.

Panel overview: Smarter enterprises require a nimbler technology infrastructure for digital transformation. However, without a clear strategy, business sponsorship and understanding the interconnections between partners, customers and in-house infrastructure, your "modernization" efforts could degenerate into old-fashioned silos and projects of limited scope and impact. We'll discuss ways to chart a path toward a full rethinking of the way your IT systems are designed; where to begin, strategies that helped service providers and large enterprises scale, and methods ensuring your business stays on course and aligned with its goals.

About Equinix

Equinix,Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. Equinix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

