MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Citi 2020 TMT West Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that Charles Meyers, President and CEO, will present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. PT in the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at http://investor.equinix.com

