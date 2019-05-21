MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

NAREIT REIT Week 2019 Investor Conference in New York City , New York , on Wednesday, June 5 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 2:00 p.m. EDT .

in , , on . , Chief Financial Officer, will present at . NASDAQ 40th Investor Program in London, United Kingdom , on Thursday, June 13 . Eric Schwartz , Chief Strategy & Development Officer, will present at 9:45 a.m. GMT .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com.

