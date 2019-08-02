MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado , on Monday, August 12 . Sara Baack , Chief Product Officer, will present at 3:30 p.m. MDT .

in , on . , Chief Product Officer, will present at . Cowen Communication Infrastructure Summit in Boulder, Colorado , on Tuesday, August 13 . Sara Baack , Chief Product Officer, will present at 4:20 p.m. MDT .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

