MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that its executives will attend three upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley's 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California , on Monday, March 2 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 1:20 p.m. PST .

in , on . , Chief Financial Officer, will present at . Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida , on Monday, March 2 . Charles Meyers , Chief Executive Officer, will present at 2:20 p.m. EST .

in , on . , Chief Executive Officer, will present at . KeyBanc's 2020 Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, California , on Tuesday, March 3 . Justin Dustzadeh, Chief Technology Officer, will present at 2:30 p.m. PST .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

