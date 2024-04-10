Media Alert: Fireside Chat Between AI Expert Pascal Bornet and Clumio on Building Data Resilience in the AI Era

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clumio , a leader in data backup and recovery for public cloud, will host a webinar with global Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Automation (IA) expert Pascal Bornet to discuss the future of data resilience in the AI era.

Topic: Resilience Rising: AI and Data Resilience at Scale

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Time: 10AM PT / 1PM ET

An award-winning thought leader, keynote speaker, and influencer, Bornet is a pioneer in the emerging fields of AI and IA, and author of the best-selling book Intelligent Automation . With over 1 million followers on LinkedIn , Bornet is regularly ranked as one of the top 10 global AI and automation experts. Bornet is also a senior executive with decades of experience building AI and automation practices at McKinsey and EY.

Bornet will join Clumio Field CTO Adam Rusho, an industry veteran with 15 years of experience building cutting-edge data platforms, to discuss topics including:

Which industries are adopting intelligent automation most effectively?

How will emerging regulations impact the data that powers AI applications?

What should organizations be doing now to build resilience and drive future growth?

How can organizations identify and leverage critical success factors for scaling AI?

AI's vast potential depends on safely accessing and activating high-quality data at scale — but today's data systems are poorly protected and easily disrupted, representing an existential challenge to emerging AI and IA applications. Building for data resilience is thus a strategic imperative as organizations work to make data available for both training and inference tasks.

Bornet and Rusho will explain how organizations can effectively embed resilience into their data, AI, and IA initiatives to fuel innovation with secure, recoverable, and accessible data infrastructure. Business leaders, technologists, media representatives, and other interested parties are invited to attend the session for a timely discussion of the challenges facing today's organizations as they seek to deploy and scale new AI and automation initiatives.

