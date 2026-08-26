Media Alert From ParentSquare: Start Strong on Attendance--Partnering with Families to Stay Connected

WHAT: A no-cost, one-hour webinar hosted by ParentSquare featuring Attendance Works, convenors of the Attendance Awareness Campaign, for superintendents, directors of student services and attendance teams, principals, and district communications leaders looking to reduce chronic absence by partnering with families and building student connection and belonging.

WHEN: Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET.

WHO: Alex Meis, Vice President of Attendance Strategy, ParentSquare; Hedy Chang, CEO, President and Founder, Attendance Works; and Liz Russo, Director of Student Services, Mansfield ISD.

REGISTER: https://parentsquare.zoom.us/webinar/register/7017876024452/WN_HgoPLzGsQKCQwowqpzscug

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic absence climbs when students and families lose their connection to school. Districts that treat attendance as a shared goal with families, rather than a compliance issue alone, give students both a reason to show up and adults who notice when they do not.

In this live webinar, Attendance Works founder Hedy Chang will share what drives chronic absence and why belonging sits at the center of the solution. Liz Russo will walk through the practices Mansfield ISD (TX) used to improve attendance while strengthening relationships with families, and ParentSquare will show how ParentSquare Attendance Plus identifies at-risk students early enough for teams to act with a compassionate, human-centered approach.

Attendees will learn how to:

Partner with families so attendance becomes a shared goal

Build the sense of belonging that keeps students coming to school

Spot at-risk attendance patterns early with the right data

Apply the outreach approach Mansfield ISD used to improve attendance

Start the new school year with a clear attendance plan every team can follow

Participants will leave with practical strategies they can apply in the first weeks of school. This session is ideal for superintendents, directors of student services and attendance teams, principals, and district communications leaders working to reduce chronic absence.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. A recording and companion resources will be shared with registrants following the event.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, attendance solutions, and more, in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com

SOURCE ParentSquare