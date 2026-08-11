ParentSquare Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The company ranks No. 788, climbing 174 spots on this year's list

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12 districts, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. ParentSquare holds the No. 788 spot this year, climbing 174 places from 2025, and joins a list whose past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Four consecutive appearances on the list track a clear shift in how districts connect with families: away from scattered point solutions and toward one unified foundation for reaching and involving every family. ParentSquare serves schools and districts reaching more than 22 million students nationwide, bringing messaging, websites, attendance solutions, forms, and payments together in one platform, with two-way translation into 190+ languages and powerful tools for achieving 100% contactability.

This year, ParentSquare expanded that foundation with ParentSquare Intelligence, purpose-built AI that helps schools and districts communicate more effectively. ParentSquare Intelligence features analyze communication, engagement, and attendance to surface actionable insights and recommended next steps within the workflows staff already use. Every feature is optional, off by default, and turned on at the district level, so districts stay in control of what they adopt.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is an honor, and it signals something bigger than our own growth," says Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "Districts are investing in family engagement as core infrastructure, and they are choosing a partner built for schools and designed for families. Our growth means more schools can reach every family, in any language, and that connection is what drives student success."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14 to 16 in Dallas, Texas. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, attendance solutions, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE ParentSquare