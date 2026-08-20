ParentSquare Expands ParentSquare Intelligence for Back to School with AI Assistant for School Websites and AI Conversation Starters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12 districts, today announced two ParentSquare Intelligence capabilities arriving for back to school: AI Assistant for Smart Sites and Conversation Starters. Both continue the expansion of ParentSquare Intelligence, the AI and data intelligence layer introduced in March that embeds actionable insights and automation across the company's unified school-home engagement platform.

AI Assistant gives families, staff, and community members instant, self-serve answers directly on a district's website. The assistant lets visitors type a question and receive a direct answer pulled from the district's own site content, including information in PDFs and images that standard search tools cannot see. It supports 190+ languages, so nearly everyone can get answers in their home language. Whether someone is new to the district or just looking for important dates at 9 p.m., they get a fast, accurate answer on the spot instead of waiting until the next morning to call the front office.

Built-in analytics show districts what visitors are actually asking, surfacing content gaps and helping communications teams keep improving the website for both their current community and prospective families. Districts can customize the AI Assistant's name and avatar, or use the default branding out of the box and personalize it later with zero extra lift required.

Conversation Starters help connect school and home by turning everyday classroom updates into meaningful conversations at the dinner table or on the ride home. When a teacher shares a post, ParentSquare Intelligence automatically generates relevant questions based on the content, turning a school update into a real discussion. For a post about a class science experiment, a family might see "What did your class test in the experiment today?" followed by "What surprised you about the results?"

Teachers review the suggested prompts and can edit or remove them before publishing, and families receive them in their preferred language. The questions are open-ended, not quiz questions: a specific starting point for the kind of everyday moment research links to stronger attendance, motivation, and academic outcomes.

"Back to school is when families form their first impression of their school district. These capabilities help districts start the year strong, with clear answers for every family and simple ways to keep the conversation going at home. That is the promise of ParentSquare Intelligence: practical intelligence embedded in the tools schools already use every day," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare.

AI Assistant and Conversation Starters join Contactability™ Benchmark, AI Rewrite, and AI Alt Text as part of ParentSquare Intelligence, with additional capabilities across communication, attendance, payments, and websites planned throughout the 2026-2027 school year.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, attendance solutions, and more, in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com

SOURCE ParentSquare