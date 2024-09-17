MEDIA ALERT: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM FEATURES LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, FEDEX, FORMULA E, PRADA, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC AND MORE

Prologis, Inc.

Sep 17, 2024, 09:00 ET

Sept. 17, 2024

WHAT:

Prologis' GROUNDBREAKERS 2024 - GROUNDBREAKERS is Prologis' annual thought leadership forum that brings together business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, the media and more to explore a wide variety of topics related to the future of the global supply chain.


WHEN:

Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 1:30 PM GMT – 6:00 PM GMT; 9:30 AM ET – 2:00 PM ET


WHERE:

The Outernet in London + live streamed globally


SPEAKERS:

     KEYNOTE:

     CLOSING: Bear Grylls, Survival Expert and Author

Panels/speakers:

  • The Next Normal: The Future of Delivery: Patrick Hertzke, Partner, McKinsey Automotive Practice; Dr. Stephan Peters, Member of the Management Board, Rhenus Group; Alex Coates, President, Airspace; Dan Letter, President, Prologis.
  • Fashion Forward: Everyone is Unique: Paolo Zannoni, Executive Deputy Chairman, Prada S.p.A.; Andy Ruben, Founder and Executive Chairman, Trove; Kristy McGregor, Executive European Editor, Vogue Business.
  • AI Odyssey: Charting the Next Frontier in the Supply Chain: Josip Cesic, Co-Founder and CEO, Gideon; Nicole Mazza, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, Relay Technologies; Sineesh Keshav, Chief Technology Officer, Prologis.
  • Energy Forward: Partnerships, Democratization and Digitalization: Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman, Schneider Electric; Toby Ferenczi, Founder and CEO, Granular Energy; Amund Vik, Former Secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Eurasia Group; Susan Uthayakumar, Chief Energy and Sustainability Officer, Prologis.
  • Better Health Through Innovation and Design: Josh Makower, Yock Family Professor of Medicine and Bioengineering, Stanford University School of Medicine and Engineering; Peter Skillman, Global Head of Design, Royal Philips; Dr. Kristin-Anne Rutter, Executive Director, Cambridge University Health Partners; Naomi Grimley, Strategic Communications Advisor, Tony Blair Institute.
  • Electromobility: The Next Generation of Racing: Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E; Anton Wass, Founder and CEO, Stark Future; Scott Marshall, Chief Customer Officer, Prologis.
  • Special guest: There will also be a special surprise guest who will discuss issues related to policy, sustainability and humanitarianism in the United Kingdom with Moghadam.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Anyone interested in innovation, the global supply chain, logistics real estate, energy, transportation, fashion, healthcare, AI and more. Register here.

