MEDIA ALERT: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM FEATURES LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, FEDEX, FORMULA E, PRADA, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC AND MORE

- The Next Normal: The Future of Delivery: Patrick Hertzke, Partner, McKinsey Automotive Practice; Dr. Stephan Peters, Member of the Management Board, Rhenus Group; Alex Coates, President, Airspace; Dan Letter, President, Prologis.
- Fashion Forward: Everyone is Unique: Paolo Zannoni, Executive Deputy Chairman, Prada S.p.A.; Andy Ruben, Founder and Executive Chairman, Trove; Kristy McGregor, Executive European Editor, Vogue Business.
- AI Odyssey: Charting the Next Frontier in the Supply Chain: Josip Cesic, Co-Founder and CEO, Gideon; Nicole Mazza, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, Relay Technologies; Sineesh Keshav, Chief Technology Officer, Prologis.
- Energy Forward: Partnerships, Democratization and Digitalization: Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman, Schneider Electric; Toby Ferenczi, Founder and CEO, Granular Energy; Amund Vik, Former Secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Eurasia Group; Susan Uthayakumar, Chief Energy and Sustainability Officer, Prologis.
- Better Health Through Innovation and Design: Josh Makower, Yock Family Professor of Medicine and Bioengineering, Stanford University School of Medicine and Engineering; Peter Skillman, Global Head of Design, Royal Philips; Dr. Kristin-Anne Rutter, Executive Director, Cambridge University Health Partners; Naomi Grimley, Strategic Communications Advisor, Tony Blair Institute.
- Electromobility: The Next Generation of Racing: Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E; Anton Wass, Founder and CEO, Stark Future; Scott Marshall, Chief Customer Officer, Prologis.
- Special guest: There will also be a special surprise guest who will discuss issues related to policy, sustainability and humanitarianism in the United Kingdom with Moghadam.
