MEDIA ALERT: Healthcare and Life Sciences Leaders to Reveal How to Digitally Transform in New Era of Consumerism at Healthcare Customer Engagement Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What: The Healthcare Customer Engagement Summit will bring together healthcare and life sciences industry experts from leading organizations like Sutter Health, Express Scripts, Health Alliance Plan, Optum, HealthNow, Celgene, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, and Delta Dental to share how they are achieving breakthrough results with proactive customer engagement and intelligent automation. The event is hosted by Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises.

When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 9:00 am ET

Where: Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center, 1 Seaport Ln, Boston, MA, 02210

Who: Industry experts and thought leaders will come together to discuss how leading healthcare and life sciences brands are achieving digital transformation to improve operations, reduce costs, increase healthcare consumer engagement, and future proof their technology investments. Keynotes and breakout sessions will explore succeeding in the new world of healthcare consumerism by creating outstanding member, patient, and provider experiences. Speakers presenting at this year's event include:

Steve Chambers, Sutter Health

Melissa A. DeBoth, HealthNow New York Inc.

Michael Dunbar, Delta Dental

Donald Evans, Health Alliance Plan (HAP)

Kintu Gupta, Delta Dental

Jeanette Komasara, HealthNow New York Inc.

Elie Laham, Boehringer Ingelheim

Kathleen Macke, Sanofi

Rob Seyss, Express Scripts

Kevin White, Celgene

Norman Wright, Optum

Kelli L. Bravo, Pegasystems

Susan Taylor, Pegasystems

Alan Trefler, Pegasystems

For more information, including a complete list of speakers and sessions or to register for the event, please visit the Customer Engagement Summit: Healthcare website. Follow the conversation on Twitter with the #PegaRoadshow hashtag.

About Pegasystems

Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA) is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Every day, Pega powers millions of automated processes, billions of customer interactions, and trillions of dollars of business by helping people open bank accounts, change phone plans, get healthcare, manage insurance claims, apply for permits, and more. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information, visit www.pega.com

