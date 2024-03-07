MEDIA ALERT: Houston and Austin Homeowners can Save Thousands of Dollars through Abacus VIP Memberships

Media availability for interviews with an Abacus technician on how the VIP membership can save homeowners money on costly repairs.

HOUSTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising costs of food, gas and day to day needs, investing into your home may be on the backburner. But there's a new VIP membership that not only has the ability to save you thousands of dollars, but also give you peace of mind!

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical is now offering their VIP membership in Houston and Austin, giving Abacus customers the best value, savings and warranties on every service, every time. The membership plan offers substantial savings on all manufacturer recommended annual HVAC and water heater maintenance plus complete plumbing and electrical inspections too, for one low monthly price.

Some companies offer loyalty programs, but it's nothing like what Abacus is offering. This is without a doubt the best deal in Texas!

For only $24.95 per month, the Abacus VIP plan includes:

UNLIMITED DRAIN CLEANING between Monday thru Sunday, 8am – 8pm

between Monday thru Sunday, – ANNUAL COOLING & HEATING INSPECTIONS on all systems with VIP discounts on any repairs or replacement needed.

on all systems with VIP discounts on any repairs or replacement needed. ANNUAL PLUMBING INSPECTIONS on ALL sinks, toilets, fixtures, and exposed water lines, in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms, washing machine hoses and valves and diagnostics for any plumbing problems with VIP discounts on any repairs or replacement needs.

on sinks, toilets, fixtures, and exposed water lines, in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms, washing machine hoses and valves and diagnostics for any plumbing problems with VIP discounts on any repairs or replacement needs. ANNUAL ELECTRICAL INSPECTIONS including main panel/circuit board; checking surge protection; proper grounding; back-stabbed connections; splices in the attic; proper voltage for HVAC systems and hot water heaters; smoke detectors; GFCI protection and breakers; arc fault Breakers and more.

including main panel/circuit board; checking surge protection; proper grounding; back-stabbed connections; splices in the attic; proper voltage for HVAC systems and hot water heaters; smoke detectors; GFCI protection and breakers; arc fault Breakers and more. VIP VOUCHERS guarantee hundreds to thousands in savings on any plumbing, HVAC or electrical equipment and major repairs like new air conditioning systems, tank or tankless water heaters, emergency standby generators, whole-house water treatment systems; garbage disposals, electric panels, gas and water lines and more.

guarantee hundreds to thousands in savings on any plumbing, HVAC or electrical equipment and major repairs like new air conditioning systems, tank or tankless water heaters, emergency standby generators, whole-house water treatment systems; garbage disposals, electric panels, gas and water lines and more. Guaranteed VIP Discounts of 10% up to $500 per Repair

VIPS ALSO GET EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL REPAIRS.

Plus, ALL SERVICE FEES ARE WAIVED FOR STANDARD SERVICE Monday thru Sunday, 8am to 8pm!

Monday thru Sunday, 8am to 8pm! To learn more, see all the terms and conditions, at www.abacusplumbing.com/vip ( Austin ) www.abacusplumbing.net/vip ( Houston ).

"Taking care of your home's critical equipment, like your HVAC systems, water heaters, and electrical systems, can help extend the life of that equipment beyond the normal lifespan," said Thos Graham, General Manager, Abacus Plumbing. "This is a gamechanger for our VIP members who save money and have the comfort of knowing they're in great hands with Abacus."

Abacus plumbers, electricians and HVAC technicians are fully licensed and certified for their trade and pass rigorous background and drug screening checks, while maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. "At Abacus, our customers can rest easy knowing that our technicians are highly trained to take care of any issues that may arise in their homes," said Tony Patiño, President of Abacus in Houston.

About Abacus

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has been serving Texas since 2003; maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has earned multiple years of Awards for Excellence. Abacus only hires licensed and certified technicians who pass a rigorous drug and background check. All pricing is provided up front and offers a 100 percent job satisfaction guarantee.

To learn more about Abacus Plumbing in Houston, visit abacusplumbing.net or for Austin, visit abacusplumbing.com

Licenses: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 30557

