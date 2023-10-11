Media Alert: Inspiring and Educating Students With Autism for 15 Years

PS Academy Arizona

Oct. 11, 2023

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PS Academy Arizona, located in Gilbert, AZ, formerly known as Pieceful Solutions, was founded in 2008 to offer children with autism and other exceptionalities a comprehensive program from kindergarten through 12th grade, and a transition program for older students.

Kami Cothrun, M.Ed. acted on her passion to open a school designed specifically for neurodivergent children that would offer a safe and supportive environment for them to be able to participate in all activities and events that neurotypical children have access to.

Pep Rally Celebration
Kami Cothrun - Founder of PS Academy Giving and Inspirational Speech to our Students
"At PS Academy Arizona, students love coming to school" says Kami Cothrun, Founder and Director of Education. "Why? Because they aren't defined by their diagnosis. They shine when they identify their abilities, are accepted for their differences, make friends, and discover new skills. They are given the tools and the responsibility they need to be challenged and inspired to excel in school and beyond."

The school has evolved from originating in a 1,000 sq ft space with five students to our 30,000 sq ft Gilbert campus on Higley and Baseline.

PS Academy Arizona has had a profound impact on the lives of children and their families. Our mantra is See Past the Label, Focus on the Able!

