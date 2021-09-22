Media Alert: Live Event Attendance in Austin to hit 4,051,448 attendees through December, Roughly 15% of 2019 H2 Levels, 37% Across the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from demand intelligence company PredictHQ shows that live event attendance in Austin is expected to reach 4,051,448 attendees in the back half of 2021. This is a significant increase over the first 6 months of 2021, which only saw 925,886 attendees - a 437% increase.

Compared to 2019, attendance at live events in Austin will hit roughly 37% of pre-pandemic levels, which previously stood at 13,370,711 attendees.

The number of events in the latter half of 2021 is also on its way to recovery, with 701 events scheduled to take place in-person through December, about 13% of Austin's 2019 levels.

This new data comes from PredictHQ - the demand intelligence company helping customers understand the impact of events for more accurate and profitable forecasting, so they can plan with confidence. Customers include Uber, Domino's, Accenture, First Data and leading accommodation, food, retail, transport and travel companies.

