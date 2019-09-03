Media Alert: Macronix to Demonstrate Fast Read-Write Features of NOR Flash at ST Developers Conference

Macronix

Sep 03, 2019, 08:10 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated-device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced it will demonstrate its OctaBus™ NOR flash memory at the upcoming ST Developers Conference. The Macronix demonstration will highlight OctaBus™ Memory Family's fast read-write times in conjunction with ST's STM32 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M microcontrollers.

Macronix's OctaBus™ NOR flash memory products provide fast, secure data-transfer rates and high throughput to meet the "instant-on" performance demands for real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. The SMT32 line of microcontrollers includes very high performance, real-time capabilities, digital-signal processing, low-power and -voltage operation, and connectivity, while maintaining full integration and ease of development.

What: Macronix to demonstrate OctaFlash NOR flash and it fast read-write features with STM32 microcontrollers at ST Developers Conference

When: September 12th 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: ST Developers Conference, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

More information and a full conference schedule can be found at www.st.com/devcon.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com/

