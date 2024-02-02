Media Alert: OpenText Shares How Businesses Can Elevate Their Security Posture with AI at the OpenText Security Summit on February 6

News provided by

Open Text Corporation

02 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Mark Barrenechea, CEO & CTO of OpenText, to deliver keynote about evolving cybersecurity measures and AI technology

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the inaugural OpenText Security Summit 2024 on February 6. Attendees will see OpenText security solutions in action through a mix of product demos, deep dives and informative discussions designed to elevate a company's security posture and resilience.

WHAT: The OpenText Security Summit provides a transformative experience to help companies stay ahead of emerging threats. OpenText will showcase its integrated portfolio of security offerings and new AI-powered security innovations, highlighting the importance of secure information management and being secure by design.

WHEN: February 6, 2024

  • Americas 10-11:30 am PST
  • Europe 10-11:30 am CEST
  • Asia Pacific 12-1:30 pm SGT

WHERE:  Virtual

HOW: For additional details and to register, visit OpenText Security Summit 2024

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents. Third-party products mentioned are owned by the respective third-party and/or its affiliates.

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Also from this source

OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023. "OpenText...
OpenText Aviator Reimagines Work with AI

OpenText Aviator Reimagines Work with AI

Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, announced the release of its Cloud Editions 24.1, and with it, its latest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.