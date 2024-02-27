Media Alert: OpenText Showcases Data-Driven Insights and AI-Powered Solutions for IT Service Management and Healthcare at Pink24 and HIMSS

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, announced its participation at two leading information and technology industry events, Pink24 and the Healthcare Information Management System Society (HIMSS) conference, to highlight how OpenText Aviator is reshaping the future of AI in IT Service Management and healthcare technology.

Pink24 IT Service Management Conference & Exhibition 

WHAT: At Pink24, the global IT Service Management event, OpenText will showcase OpenText IT Operations Aviator, the private generative AI virtual agent for its IT Service Management platform. This secure virtual agent works with OpenText Service Management Automation X (SMAX) and can transform Tier 1 and live agent support with private, generative AI. OpenText experts will conduct live IT Operations Aviator demos to highlight the private generative AI chatbot's ability to empower users to self-resolve requests, reduce the burden on support agents and control data and ethics with a private large language model (LLM).

WHEN: March 3-6, 2024

WHERE: Booth #209, The Bellagio, Las Vegas, Nevada

HIMSS 2024 Global Health Conference & Exhibition

WHAT: At HIMSS 2024, OpenText will present OpenText Aviator for Healthcare, a solution that enhances patient care, streamlines revenue cycles, and empowers informed decision-making. OpenText experts will be onsite to demonstrate how Aviator AI transforms healthcare by integrating innovative solutions such as Fax + Capture, Agent Experience, Documentum for Healthcare, DevOps Cloud, and Total Experience for Healthcare.

WHEN: March 11-15, 2024 - Register here to schedule your personalized booth tour

  • Breakfast Briefing: "Exceptional Patient Experiences Start with Smarter Data" - Tuesday, March 12th from 7:00 AM-8:15 AM – More details and RSVP here
  • Booth Happy Hour - Wednesday, March 13 from 4:30 PM6:00 PM

WHERE: Booth #5551, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

