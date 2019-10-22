Media Alert: Procter & Gamble Announces 2020 P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge at CES

Where: ventureschallenge.com

Details: P&G Ventures is an early-stage startup studio within P&G. Established in 2015, P&G Ventures partners with entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups to discover and create consumer products, brands, and businesses that solve people's needs in categories new to P&G. Each P&G Ventures partnership is unique, providing funding and access to P&G's experts, resources, and capabilities to help partners find their best customers, prove their technology, and create their brand.

The 2020 P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge will be open for submissions between Monday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET and Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET for entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups that have fast-moving, consumable, or consumable plus device enabled innovative technologies or early stage products. Submissions must address one of P&G Ventures' focus areas:

Women's Health

Chronic Conditions

Enhanced Sleep

Aging at Home

Non-Toxic Home

Male Wellness

Personal Performance

Three selected finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their products to a panel of expert judges, including Leigh Radford , Vice President and General Manager of P&G Ventures, and David Brown , Founder and CEO of Techstars. The ultimate winner of the Innovation Challenge will receive a $10,000 cash prize from P&G Ventures, qualify as a finalist in a Techstars® accelerator, and be provided complimentary attendance to the EY Strategic Growth Forum®. Morari Medical was the 2019 P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge winner. Restorsea and Proov ™ were finalists in last year's challenge.

"The Innovation Challenge enables P&G Ventures to discover and work with visionaries who share a mutual dedication to finding solutions that improve the way people live their lives," said Radford of this year's Innovation Challenge. "I truly believe P&G's next big breakthrough innovation and brand will result from the collaboration of the best of an external partner and the best of P&G."

Submissions will be accepted between Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET and Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET from legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. For more information about how to enter, including contest rules and regulations, please visit: ventureschallenge.com .

