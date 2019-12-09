Media Alert: QC Ware Showcases Practical Quantum Computing at Q2B Conference December 10 - 12

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Q2B Practical Quantum Computing Conference

When: December 10 - 12, 2019

Where: Fairmont Hotel, San Jose, CA

Details: Q2B 2019 delves into the latest quantum computing technology developments and explores how they will fuel future research and enterprise applications. Renowned speakers from industry, academia, and government will provide an overview of the current status of quantum computing and insights into the future of quantum computing that will serve as a bellwether for industry trends and investments.

This year's conference features:

Keynote addresses by quantum computing luminaries:

Theoretical physicist John Preskill of the California Institute of Technology , who coined the term "quantum supremacy" in 2012 and introduced the term NISQ (noisy intermediate-scale quantum) at Q2B 2018

Umesh Vazirani , recognized as a forerunner in the field of quantum algorithms, of the University of California Berkeley

Scott Aaronson , prominent theoretical computer scientist at the University of Texas at Austin , who also runs the popular math and computer science blog, Shtetl Optimized .

, prominent theoretical computer scientist at the , who also runs the popular math and computer science blog, . 7 industry and government panels featuring Fortune 500 companies in automotive, aerospace, finance, pharma and material design:

Automotive panel: BMW, Volkswagen, AISIN Group



Aerospace panel: Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Airbus



Finance panel: Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan Chase



Pharmaceuticals and Life-Sciences panel: Takeda, AbbVie, GSK



Material Design panel: Applied Materials, Covestro, JSR, Samsung



International Government panel: Germany , Japan , Netherlands

US Government Representatives: QED-C, NIST, NASA, NIH, DoE

28 breakout presentations examining the latest developments in quantum computing applications, research, and software

Research and product updates from hardware vendors, including Google, Honeywell, IBM, IonQ, Microsoft, Rigetti, and Xanadu

Q2B 2019 sponsors include IBM, Honeywell, Microsoft, and Google (Diamond), IonQ, Rigetti, and Xanadu (Gold), Cambridge Quantum Computing, Horizon Quantum Computing, and Zapata Computing (Showcase).

Those interested in attending Q2B 2019 can register online. Complete details about the conference and further registration information can be found on the Q2B conference website . Follow news about the conference on Twitter using hashtag #Q2B19. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to q2b@qcware.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum computing-as-a-service company building enterprise solutions that run on quantum computing hardware. The company's objective is to make quantum computing easily accessible to classically-trained data scientists and to offer performance speed-ups on near-term hardware. QC Ware is working towards that goal with one of the world's strongest teams of quantum algorithms scientists. The company is based in Palo Alto, it recently opened an office in Paris, and it plans to launch a Tokyo office in 2020. For more information, please visit qcware.com . QC Ware also hosts the annual "Q2B - Practical Quantum Computing" conference each December in Silicon Valley. The three-day conference brings industry, government and research institutions together to stimulate application discovery and development. For more information, please visit q2bconference.com

