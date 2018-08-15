MEDIA ALERT: Remind, a communication platform for education, tops the Apple iOS App Store for a second straight year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, a communication platform for education, today announced that its free app had reached No. 1 in the iOS App Store for the second consecutive year.

As Remind enters its highest growth period of the year, this milestone accompanies the enterprise momentum that the company announced last week. The popularity of the mobile application coincides with passing one million teachers, students, and parents who have joined Remind via rostering on its enterprise platform, which nearly triples the number from the beginning of the back-to-school season.