MEDIA ALERT: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, tops both the iOS and Android charts for a second straight year
Aug 20, 2019, 08:56 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced that its app reached No. 1 last week in both the iOS App Store as well as the Google Play Store for the second straight year.
The milestone marks the app's third consecutive year of topping the iOS rankings and comes shortly after the company announced the launch of urgent messaging as part of its suite of premium features available to schools and districts through a Remind plan.
About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.
Contact: Jennifer Liu, Remind; press@remind.com
SOURCE Remind
