MEDIA ALERT: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, tops both the iOS and Android charts for a second straight year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced that its app reached No. 1 last week in both the iOS App Store as well as the Google Play Store for the second straight year.

The milestone marks the app's third consecutive year of topping the iOS rankings and comes shortly after the company announced the launch of urgent messaging as part of its suite of premium features available to schools and districts through a Remind plan.