MEDIA ALERT: RoboKiller's TelTech Headquarters to Host Discussion of the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act with Congressman Pallone

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller(™), the spam call blocking app that gets revenge on harassing callers, will host Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) next Monday at its South Amboy, New Jersey headquarters. Interested members of the media and public are welcome to attend.

Purpose: Rep. Pallone will highlight bipartisan legislation he authored, H.R. 3375, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, which is currently under consideration by the Energy & Commerce Committee. The bill recently passed the Communications and Technology Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support.

More information on the bill can be found HERE.

Where: TelTech Headquarters, 101 South Broadway, South Amboy, New Jersey

When: Monday, July 8th, 2019 at 11:00am (doors open at 10:30am)

Note: The event will be streamed on Facebook Live – you can access it HERE.

About Robokiller

Robokiller is one of the top-grossing iPhone utility apps in the US, allowing users to immediately block over 1 million telemarketers and robocalls from calling their phones. With over 5 billion robocalls made to US consumers each month, phone spam continues to be the #1 complaint to the FCC, a problem that drives hundreds of thousands of Robokiller app downloads per month. Robokiller was acquired by IAC in 2018 and is owned and operated by Mosaic Group, IAC's mobile software unit. Learn more at www.robokiller.com

