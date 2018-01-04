Media Alert: Royole Founder Bill Liu to Present "The Future Is Flexible" At CES 2018 Power Press Conference

Who: Royole Founder and CEO Dr. Bill Liu





What: Royole Founder Bill Liu to Take Part in CES 2018 Power Session Press Conference Where He Will:







• Share his vision for a flexible future and how Royole's Flexible+ Platform will be a key driver

• Highlight the company's extensive capabilities with flexible electronics technologies

• Discuss how Royole's flexible display and flexible sensor technologies will change the way people interact with the world around them

• Showcase a variety of Royole products, each based on the company's flexible electronics technologies, to demonstrate both new use cases as well as how they can improve the performance and design of many everyday products





Where: Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Level 3, Palm A Ballroom





When: Monday, January 8, 2018 at 12:00pm

Note : Open to all CES-credentialed press members

About Royole Corporation

Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible display and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), and the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technology innovations and fast growth. Holding over 1500 IPs, it provides IP licenses, services, and, mass production and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has built a new 1.1-million-square-foot flexible display production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of USD $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

