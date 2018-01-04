Media Alert: Royole Founder Bill Liu to Present "The Future Is Flexible" At CES 2018 Power Press Conference

Topics Include Company's Groundbreaking Flexible+ Platform, its Vision for a Flexible Future, and Current Products Under Development

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royole Corporation, a leading innovator and manufacturer of next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products, is set to take part in the CES 2018 Power Press Conference. Representing the company will be its founder and CEO, Dr. Bill Liu, presenting their vision for the flexible future of technology. The event will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 12:00pm in the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Level 3, Palm A ballroom. The session is open to all CES-credentialed press members.

Royole's flexible displays offer many advantages over conventional display technology: world’s thinnest (0.01mm), light weight, bendable (bending radius of 1mm), portable, shatter-proof, unbreakable, and low energy to name a few. Royole’s flexible displays have profound implications for next-generation electronics by enabling innovative new form factors and applications.
Who:      

Royole Founder and CEO Dr. Bill Liu



What:       

Royole Founder Bill Liu to Take Part in CES 2018 Power Session Press Conference Where He Will:




Share his vision for a flexible future and how Royole's Flexible+ Platform will be a key driver

Highlight the company's extensive capabilities with flexible electronics technologies

Discuss how Royole's flexible display and flexible sensor technologies will change the way people interact with the world around them

Showcase a variety of Royole products, each based on the company's flexible electronics technologies, to demonstrate both new use cases as well as how they can improve the performance and design of many everyday products



Where:      

Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Level 3, Palm A Ballroom



When:         

Monday, January 8, 2018 at 12:00pm

Note: Open to all CES-credentialed press members

About Royole Corporation
Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible display and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), and the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technology innovations and fast growth. Holding over 1500 IPs, it provides IP licenses, services, and, mass production and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform.  Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has built a new 1.1-million-square-foot flexible display production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of USD $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

PR Contact:
Andrew Wille
Copernio
(714) 891-3660/(847) 917-3174
royole@copernio.com

