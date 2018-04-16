MEDIA ALERT: SiFive to Present Closing Keynote at GSA Silicon Summit

WHAT: Naveed Sherwani, CEO of SiFive, will present "New Approach for Silicon Access" at the 2018 GSA Silicon Summit. The demand for customized silicon will rise as next-generation applications like artificial intelligence and the internet of things continue to advance. Today's process of bringing an invention from concept to prototype costs millions of dollars and involves massive systems. During this presentation, Sherwani will explore new approaches to developing custom chips that require less investment and have fewer barriers to entry.

SiFive will also exhibit its latest development board, HiFive Unleashed, at the conference.

WHEN: 4:45 p.m. PDT, Thursday, April 19, 2018

WHERE: 2018 GSA Silicon Summit, at the San Jose Convention Center,

150 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, Calif. 95113

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Founded by RISC-V inventors Andrew Waterman, Yunsup Lee and Krste Asanovic, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. SiFive is located in Silicon Valley and has venture backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital and Osage University Partners. For more information, visit www.sifive.com.

