WHAT: Jack Kang, vice president of product at SiFive, will present "RISC-V Core IP: From Microcontrollers to Linux" at the Linley Spring Processor Conference 2018. RISC-V has emerged as a compelling alternative to existing ISAs. Recent developments have seen RISC-V products announced for a wide variety of markets, ranging from microcontrollers all the way to vector computing for AI and machine learning. Kang will discuss what makes RISC-V so well suited for these diverse markets. He will also provide an update on current silicon RISC-V devices, market opportunities for RISC-V adoption, upcoming plans for RISC-V, and what this all means for system designers and architects.

SiFive also will demo its latest development board, HiFive Unleashed, during the opening day reception starting at 4:40 p.m. PDT on April 11, 2018.

WHEN: 1:30 to 3 p.m. PDT, Thursday, April 12, 2018

WHERE: The Linley Spring Processor Conference 2018, April 11-12, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, 5101 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, Calif. 95054

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Founded by RISC-V inventors Andrew Waterman, Yunsup Lee and Krste Asanovic, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. SiFive is located in Silicon Valley and has venture backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital and Osage University Partners. For more information, visit www.sifive.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-sifive-to-speak-at-linley-processor-conference-300626290.html

SOURCE SiFive

Related Links

http://www.sifive.com

