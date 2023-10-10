Media Alert: Socure's CEO Johnny Ayers to Speak at Money20/20 with "Trafficked" Host Mariana Van Zeller on Unmasking the Multi-Billion Dollar Scam Industry

News provided by

Socure

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, has announced that CEO Johnny Ayers will join Mariana Van Zeller, host of National Geographic's Trafficked, for a talk at Money20/20. The two will dive into the real-world inner workings of scams while offering guidance for the financial industry on how to identify and root out bad actors.

Session Title: Trafficked: Unmasking the Multi-Billion Dollar Scam Industry with Mariana Van Zeller and Johnny Ayers
Date: Monday, October 23
Time: 3:25pmPT
Location: The Exchange Stage (main stage)
Media Contact: Alina Tichacek Ip (email: socure@methodcommunications.com)

From romance swindles to crypto heists, scams are increasingly sophisticated, organized, and more difficult to solve as they often lie just beyond typical financial system controls. But banks and fintechs may be about to feel mounting pain. Last year, Americans lost more than $10 billion to online scams. Now the CFPB is looking to crack down on P2P fraud, often linked to these scams, by shifting liability to receiving banks.

Johnny and Mariana will cover the following topics In this session:

  • How do the various scams work?
  • What is driving the increase in attacks?
  • Can we unearth these patterns in the fraud and identity data that flows through the digital economy?

Money20/20 was founded in 2012 by payments and fintech veterans from Google, TSYS, and Citi. Since then, the event has solidified its position as the leading global stage where stories unfold and the future is shaped. It's where the payments, banking, fintech, and financial services communities unite to create new and disruptive ways to move, manage, spend, and borrow money.

To learn how to leverage trusted identity to unlock digital interactions at onboarding and throughout the customer journey, or to book an on-site meeting at Money20/20 with a product expert, visit www.socure.com/money2020.

About Socure
Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,800 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, the State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company, including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, and MVB Bank. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and others.

SOURCE Socure

Also from this source

Socure and eCU Technology Partner to Accelerate the Customer Onboarding Experience and Combat Fraud for Credit Unions

Socure and eCU Technology Partner to Accelerate the Customer Onboarding Experience and Combat Fraud for Credit Unions

Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, and eCU Technology, a leading provider of innovative solutions for ...
Socure Launches Compliance Product Suite Leveraging GenAI to Optimize Accuracy of Identity Verification

Socure Launches Compliance Product Suite Leveraging GenAI to Optimize Accuracy of Identity Verification

Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Socure...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.