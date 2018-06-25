MEDIA ALERT: SpyCloud to Host Webinar on Circumventing Multi-Factor Authentication

SpyCloud security researchers believe multi-factor sign-ins give companies a false sense of security that their networks, accounts and data are safe from criminal access. In fact, multi-factor authentication still relies on identity information – even biometrics – and credentials that can be stolen.

The webinar, titled "How Easy Is It to Bypass Multi-factor Authentication?" will give attendees a better understanding of the ways cybercrime is evolving as well as the bottom-line impact it can have, and alert them to newer, more reliable security measures. Attendees will also learn about a range of tools and techniques they can use to protect themselves and their employees from unauthorized network access and account takeovers.

Webinar Details

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 1:00 p.m. CDT

Speaker: Jason Lancaster, Director of Security Research, SpyCloud

Registration: https://go.spycloud.com/webinar/bypass-multi-factor-authentication-solutions/

