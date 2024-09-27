MEDIA ALERT: Top Global Brands and Trevor Noah, Emmy Award-Winning Comedian, Podcast Host & Bestselling Author, Take Center Stage at Cisco's WebexOne Event

Customer speakers include AMD Senior Vice President CIO Hasmukh Ranjan; Dallas Cowboys Chief Information Officer Matt Messick; M&T Bank SVP Alex Pop and more along with Cisco partners and leaders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced its luminary customers and partners headlining WebexOne, Cisco's annual AI Collaboration and Customer Experience event. On October 21-24, 2024, executives from top global brands will take the stage to highlight how Cisco is addressing today's demands for flexible collaboration and quality customer experiences.

WHO: Webex by Cisco, the leader in powering employee and customer experience solutions with AI, is hosting its annual signature event, WebexOne.

WebexOne 2024: Experience, Amplified

WHAT: The multiday event will explore trending topics shaping today's workforce across generative AI, customer experience, and conferencing and office tech. WebexOne will feature the latest innovations from Cisco, executive-led sessions on product and strategy news, and customer conversations with inspiring leaders from the world's leading brands.

Featured Brands and Customers : More than 50 Webex customers and partners will speak at WebexOne, including Akamai Technologies, Burrell Behavioral Health, Kennedy Space Center , Yum Brands and more. All will address how they're partnering with Cisco to revolutionize customer experiences and collaboration with AI.

More than 50 Webex customers and partners will speak at WebexOne, including Akamai Technologies, Burrell Behavioral Health, , and more. All will address how they're partnering with Cisco to revolutionize customer experiences and collaboration with AI. Luminary Speakers : Trevor Noah , Emmy award-winning comedian, podcast host and bestselling author, and former host of "The Daily Show" will unpack AI against the backdrop of urgent global issues during the closing WebexOne keynote. Fareed Zakaria , host of Fareed Zakaria GPS on CNN, columnist for The Washington Post , and bestselling author, will speak during the opening WebexOne keynote. Erik Brynjolfsson , a leader in AI and the future of work, Professor at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, and co-founder of Workhelix will explain how to identify and measure the business value of generative AI using the task-based approach in this Masterclass training session.

: , Emmy award-winning comedian, podcast host and bestselling author, and former host of "The Daily Show" will unpack AI against the backdrop of urgent global issues during the closing WebexOne keynote. , host of on CNN, columnist for , and bestselling author, will speak during the opening WebexOne keynote. , a leader in AI and the future of work, Professor at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, and co-founder of Workhelix will explain how to identify and measure the business value of generative AI using the task-based approach in this Masterclass training session. Inspiring Cisco Leaders: Jeetu Patel , EVP and Chief Product Officer; Anurag Dhingra , SVP & GM of Cisco Collaboration; Jay Patel , SVP & GM of Webex Customer Experience; Aruna Ravichandran , SVP and Chief Marketing & Customer Officer; Ted Kezios , SVP of Cisco People & Communities, and more will take the stage to discuss Cisco's vision for artificial intelligence, customer experience and collaboration. They will also showcase the latest technology revolutionizing the future of work and customer experience and discuss how they integrate with Cisco's broader product portfolio.

, EVP and Chief Product Officer; , SVP & GM of Cisco Collaboration; , SVP & GM of Webex Customer Experience; , SVP and Chief Marketing & Customer Officer; , SVP of Cisco People & Communities, and more will take the stage to discuss Cisco's vision for artificial intelligence, customer experience and collaboration. They will also showcase the latest technology revolutionizing the future of work and customer experience and discuss how they integrate with Cisco's broader product portfolio. Immersive Training: Attendees will also have the option to attend a training program with hands-on demos and 100+ hours of learning from 65 classes and labs. All attendees can attend and experience 50+ breakout sessions from top customers and Cisco speakers.

Cisco will also announce its third-annual Webex Customer Award winners at the event.

WHEN: October 21-24, 2024, beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET

WHERE:

In-person at The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Florida 33019

33019 Broadcast virtually using the Webex Events app

For press interested in behind-the-scenes exclusive access onsite at WebexOne, please contact Webex PR at [email protected]. For general registration please visit the link here.

