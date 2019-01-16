Media Alert: Tortuga Logic to Conduct Hardware Security Workshop at DVCon 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic, a cybersecurity company specializing in hardware threat detection and mitigation, is scheduled to conduct a workshop at DVCon 2019. The four-day conference will take place February 25-28, 2019 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, Calif.

Workshop Details
Monday, February 25, 2019 from 3:30-5:00pm PT
Presentation: "System-Level Security Verification Starts with the Hardware Root of Trust"
Oak Room
Tortuga Logic's co-founder and CEO, Jason Oberg will discuss:

  • The state of hardware security
  • How Hardware Roots of Trust (HRoTs) are employed in systems today, ranging from the datacenter to the IoT edge
  • Common attacks on HRoT implementations
  • Common hardware security verification techniques
  • Best-in-class techniques and methodologies for verifying the security of an HRoT

The workshop will conclude with a live security analysis on a Hardware Root of Trust.

For inquiries or to schedule a meeting with Tortuga Logic at DVCon 2019, please contact info@tortugalogic.com.

Conference Details
What:  DVCon 2019
When: February 25-28, 2019
Where: DoubleTree Hotel | 2050 Gateway Place, San Jose, Calif. 95110

About Tortuga Logic
Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that provides industry-leading solutions to address security vulnerabilities overlooked in today's systems. Tortuga Logic's innovative hardware security verification platform, Radix-S™, enables design teams to identify and prevent system-wide exploits arising around a Hardware Root of Trust that are otherwise undetectable using current methods of security review. To learn more, visit www.tortugalogic.com or contact info@tortugalogic.com.

