Media Alert: Tortuga Logic to Conduct Hardware Security Workshop at DVCon 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic, a cybersecurity company specializing in hardware threat detection and mitigation, is scheduled to conduct a workshop at DVCon 2019. The four-day conference will take place February 25-28, 2019 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, Calif.

Workshop Details

Monday, February 25, 2019 from 3:30-5:00pm PT

Presentation: "System-Level Security Verification Starts with the Hardware Root of Trust"

Oak Room

Tortuga Logic's co-founder and CEO, Jason Oberg will discuss:

The state of hardware security

How Hardware Roots of Trust (HRoTs) are employed in systems today, ranging from the datacenter to the IoT edge

Common attacks on HRoT implementations

Common hardware security verification techniques

Best-in-class techniques and methodologies for verifying the security of an HRoT

The workshop will conclude with a live security analysis on a Hardware Root of Trust.

Conference Details

What: DVCon 2019

When: February 25-28, 2019

Where: DoubleTree Hotel | 2050 Gateway Place, San Jose, Calif. 95110

About Tortuga Logic

Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that provides industry-leading solutions to address security vulnerabilities overlooked in today's systems. Tortuga Logic's innovative hardware security verification platform, Radix-S™, enables design teams to identify and prevent system-wide exploits arising around a Hardware Root of Trust that are otherwise undetectable using current methods of security review. To learn more, visit www.tortugalogic.com or contact info@tortugalogic.com.

