Media Alert: Tortuga Logic to Conduct Hardware Security Workshop at DVCon 2019
Feb 19, 2019, 09:10 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic, a cybersecurity company specializing in hardware threat detection and mitigation, is scheduled to conduct a workshop at DVCon 2019. The four-day conference will take place February 25-28, 2019 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, Calif.
Workshop Details
Monday, February 25, 2019 from 3:30-5:00pm PT
Presentation: "System-Level Security Verification Starts with the Hardware Root of Trust"
Oak Room
Tortuga Logic's co-founder and CEO, Jason Oberg will discuss:
- The state of hardware security
- How Hardware Roots of Trust (HRoTs) are employed in systems today, ranging from the datacenter to the IoT edge
- Common attacks on HRoT implementations
- Common hardware security verification techniques
- Best-in-class techniques and methodologies for verifying the security of an HRoT
The workshop will conclude with a live security analysis on a Hardware Root of Trust.
For inquiries or to schedule a meeting with Tortuga Logic at DVCon 2019, please contact info@tortugalogic.com.
Conference Details
What: DVCon 2019
When: February 25-28, 2019
Where: DoubleTree Hotel | 2050 Gateway Place, San Jose, Calif. 95110
About Tortuga Logic
Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that provides industry-leading solutions to address security vulnerabilities overlooked in today's systems. Tortuga Logic's innovative hardware security verification platform, Radix-S™, enables design teams to identify and prevent system-wide exploits arising around a Hardware Root of Trust that are otherwise undetectable using current methods of security review. To learn more, visit www.tortugalogic.com or contact info@tortugalogic.com.
