Media Alert: Uniting Women in Cyber Symposium

RESTON, Va., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us as we celebrate the women in today's cybersecurity ecosystem at the Uniting Women in Cyber Symposium on May 17, 2019, at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. This day-long event will feature dynamic women and engaging speakers in discussions about the future of cybersecurity, technology, and business. Participants will network among over 300 of their business and technical peers, collaborating in the event's unique format to share ideas and advance solutions in cybersecurity.

Keynote speaker Deborah James, former secretary of the Air Force, will share her three-part strategy for using challenges to grow stronger. The first 300 attendees will receive an autographed copy of her recent book, Aim High: Chart Your Course and Find Success . The day will proceed with a series of discussions about technical collaboration, cyber business, and investment; seeking executive and board positions; and innovation trends.

The 2019 Fearless Women in Cyber honorees will be recognized during the lunch break for their efforts and achievements in inspiring and pioneering change and diversity in today's workforce.

2019 Fearless Woman of the Year

Teresa Carlson

VP, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services

2019 Fearless Women in Cyber

Arlette Hart

Senior Technologist for Cybersecurity, Leidos

Donna Bucella

Chief Compliance Officer,7-11

Jules Okafor

SVP of Global Sales, Habitu8

Hemma Prafullchandra

CTO, M365 Security + Compliance, Microsoft

Fearless Champion of the Year

Edward Albrigo

President & CEO, Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

The day's symposium will conclude with a speed-networking reception for attendees to mingle, visit with technology exhibitors, and explore job opportunities for women looking to advance their cybersecurity careers.

Special thank you to our anchor sponsor Leidos; premier sponsors Center of Innovative Technology and Verisign; contributing sponsors Microsoft, Standish Cyber Corp, and Katzcy; and media sponsors The Cyberwire and CTOvision.

Seating is limited. For more details and to register, visit here .

What: Uniting Women in Cyber Symposium

Theme: Creating a Fearless Workforce

When: May 17, 2019, 8AM – 6PM

Where: Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, VA

About Uniting Women in Cyber

Uniting Women in Cyber (UWIC) is a year-long program and annual symposium designed to celebrate the success of women leaders thriving in today's cybersecurity ecosystem and to identify and address issues that may be preventing more women from reaching critical leadership. Learn more at https://unitingwomenincyber.com .

About KATZCY Consulting

Katzcy, a team of growth hackers, will help you expand in your market. We partner with technology and cybersecurity entrepreneurs to define their go-to-market strategy, research their market and develop value propositions, raise awareness with buyers, and conduct digital marketing campaigns and events. Learn more at www.katzcy.com .

