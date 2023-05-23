Media and Entertainment Storage Market size to grow by 12.9% from 2022 to 2027; High broadcasting cost to be a primary trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The media and entertainment storage market is estimated to grow by USD 13,663.58 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. This media and entertainment storage market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (broadcast, production and post-production, media agencies, advertising, and others), solution (network-attached, storage area network, and direct-attached storage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the broadcast segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The storage segment of the XR Market will witness high growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily because of an increase in the number of global and local channels around the world. Through the help of media storage solutions, broadcasters are successfully providing media streaming services to a wide population. The rise in popularity of 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) content notably drives the Media and Entertainment (M&E) Storage Market growth. The introduction of high-definition televisions into the market creates opportunities for broadcasters and media companies to improve video quality. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Media and Entertainment Storage Market 2023-2027

Media and Entertainment Storage Market - Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CK Birla Group, D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Toshiba Corp., Wasabi Holding Co. Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Amazon.com Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CK Birla Group, D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Toshiba Corp., Wasabi Holding Co. Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Amazon.com Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Broadcast, Production and post-production, Media agencies, Advertising, and Others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Media and entertainment storage market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CK Birla Group, D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Toshiba Corp., Wasabi Holding Co. Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Amazon.com Inc.

Media and Entertainment Storage Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

High broadcasting cost is a key trend fueling the Media and Entertainment Storage Market growth.

The arrival of 4K and 2K TVs caused quite a stir in the market because of the sharpness and resolution of the /images.

and TVs caused quite a stir in the market because of the sharpness and resolution of the /images. Despite the excellent characteristics of these TVs, producing 4K UHD channels requires a large investment.

UHD channels requires a large investment. For instance, a 4K UHD channel for broadcasters costs USD 9 million to USD 16 million to develop, which is about five times the cost of developing an HD channel.

UHD channel for broadcasters costs USD 9 million to USD 16 million to develop, which is about five times the cost of developing an HD channel. Hence, such trends influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Threat to data security is a challenge hindering the M&E Storage Market growth.

Broadcasters are the most important end users as well as one of the largest revenue generators in the media and entertainment storage market. The music streaming industry relies heavily on digital networks and the Internet, which makes it vulnerable to data security and licensing issues.

Streaming service providers are concerned about violations of digital rights whereas streaming, as vulnerabilities such as human error and data breaches can lead to the exposure of sensitive information.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from the sample report!

The media and entertainment storage market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Take the first step towards improving your business strategy - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Media and Entertainment Storage Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the media and entertainment storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the media and entertainment storage market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the media and entertainment storage market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of media and entertainment storage market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cognitive media solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 4.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 27.14%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cognitive media solutions market segmentations by end-user (SME and large enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The digital transformation is notably driving the cognitive media solutions market growth.

The social media analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,260.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management, and public safety and law enforcement), end-user (retail, government, media and entertainment, travel, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).The growing use of social media analytics to improve brand loyalty is notably driving market growth.

Media and Entertainment Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,663.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CK Birla Group, D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Toshiba Corp., Wasabi Holding Co. Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global media and entertainment storage market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global media and entertainment storage market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Broadcast - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Broadcast - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Broadcast - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Broadcast - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Broadcast - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Production and post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Production and post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Production and post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Production and post-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Production and post-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Media agencies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Media agencies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Media agencies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Media agencies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Media agencies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Solution

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

7.3 Network-attached - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Network-attached - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Network-attached - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Network-attached - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Network-attached - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Storage area network - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Storage area network - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Storage area network - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Storage area network - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Storage area network - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Direct-attached storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Direct-attached storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Direct-attached storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Direct-attached storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Direct-attached storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 127: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 D Link Corp.

Exhibit 141: D Link Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: D Link Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: D Link Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: D Link Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: D Link Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 146: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 150: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 NetApp Inc.

Exhibit 169: NetApp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: NetApp Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: NetApp Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: NetApp Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: NetApp Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 174: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Pure Storage Inc.

Exhibit 179: Pure Storage Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Pure Storage Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 181: Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co. - Key offerings

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 185: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 188: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Western Digital Corp.

Exhibit 190: Western Digital Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 191: Western Digital Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 192: Western Digital Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 193: Western Digital Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 194: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 195: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 196: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 197: Research methodology



Exhibit 198: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 199: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 200: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio