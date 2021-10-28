Media and Entertainment Storage Market size to grow by USD 10.4 Bn | Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. emerge as key vendors | Technavio

The media and entertainment storage market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The media and entertainment storage market covers the following areas:

Media And Entertainment Storage Market Sizing

Media And Entertainment Storage Market Forecast

Media And Entertainment Storage Market Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (broadcast, production and post-production, media agencies, advertising, and others), Storage Solution (Network-attached storage, Storage area network, and Direct-attached storage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The increase in the demand for live video is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the media and entertainment storage market during the forecast period. Also, the growing shift from traditional to digital advertising channels will be contributing to the growth of the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the media and entertainment storage market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

D-Link Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Vantara LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Dark Fiber Market - Global dark fiber market is segmented by type (multi-mode and single-mode), service (long-haul services, short-haul services, and colocation facilities services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Visible Light Communication Market - Global visible light communication market is segmented by end-user (retail, consumer electronics, automotive transportation, healthcare, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and application (indoor networking, LBS, ICE, underwater communication, and others).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Media and Entertainment Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=bw&utm_campaign=t35_week43_2020_cotact_us&utm_content=IRTNTR44870

