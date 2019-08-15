Media and Marketing Company, OvareGroup, Announces Cincinnati Office Move to Over-the-Rhine Neighborhood

"We're very excited about our new space in Cincinnati," said Jerry Preyss, Chief Executive Officer of OvareGroup. "The move to OTR was prompted by consistent growth and the opportunity to create a more compelling workspace for our staff. It also afforded us the opportunity to infuse a number of technology upgrades into the environment that facilitates faster, better work and improved collaboration across our network," said Preyss.

The Cincinnati office location is managed by Ashley Erk, VP Account Management, Scoppechio, and Steve Leder, Chief Creative Officer, Badge Design. Leder worked closely with Swope Design, who managed the Louisville location design in 2017.

"We believe in the vitality of urban creative centers like OTR to retain and attract talent," said Preyss. "Across the OvareGroup, from Florida to Columbus and points in between, we have located in trending areas and established unique office designs that our employees and clients are drawn to. Our new space in Cincinnati currently employs 25 people, evenly split between Badge Design and Scoppechio. The expectation is to hire additional talent in the months ahead and our new presence in OTR will facilitate that," Preyss added.

The new space will be unveiled to the public on Thursday, August 15 at an Open House event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be an official ribbon cutting and proclamation at 4:30 p.m.

About The OvareGroup

The OvareGroup is a private, Louisville-based media and marketing communications company with specialty firms in advertising, production, identity design and experiential engagement services. Through the effective application of creativity, technology and data, the OvareGroup offers particular expertise in branding, retail, restaurant and healthcare marketing. For additional information, visit ovaregroup.com.

About Scoppechio

Founded in 1987 and part of the OvareGroup, Scoppechio is one of the nation's leading independent advertising agencies providing full-service omnichannel content and media solutions. With over 175 employees, it serves a broad client portfolio in brand, retail, healthcare and restaurant business verticals. Clients include GE Appliances, a Haier Company, el Jimador Tequila, Longhorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, KFC, LG&E and KU Energy, Baptist Health, Community Health Systems, Ohio Travel & Tourism, and Fazoli's. For additional information, visit Scoppechio.com

About Badge Design

Badge is the wholly owned identity and design studio of the OvareGroup. Badge operates independently and serves a broad client portfolio that includes major consumer, business and emerging disruptor brands. Recent work has supported KAO Brands, Brown-Forman, GE Appliances, Fifth Third Bank, LG&E and KU, Baptist Health, Yum Brands and Darden Restaurant Group, For additional information, visit badgedesignstudio.com.

Kate Gray

CMO

502-314-9598

K.Gray@ovaregroup.com

SOURCE The OvareGroup