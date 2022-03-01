Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Dell Technologies Inc & Microsoft Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Media asset management (MAM) solutions market - Drivers & Challenges

The market is driven by factors such as the gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based mam solutions, increased use of mam solutions across the media and entertainment industry, and the increasing need to comply with asset management standards. However, data privacy and security concerns are hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The media asset management (MAM) solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as in terms of advanced and differentiated product offerings as well as through business expansions to compete in the market. The media asset management (mam) solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Bynder BV, Dalet SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Imagen Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), Sony Corp., and Video Stream Networks SL. To make the most of the opportunities and market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers MAM solutions under the eMAM cloud service.

Bynder BV - The company offers MAM solutions under digital asset management software.

Dalet SA - The company offers a MAM solution that offers a unique database, central content catalog, and end-to-e d toolset.

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers MAM solutions under Dell EMC Isilon.

Microsoft Corp - The company offers Imagen Pro as a MAM solution.

To know about all vendors with their offerings

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the media asset management (mam) solutions market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.66 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bynder BV, Dalet SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Imagen Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), Sony Corp., and Video Stream Networks SL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Software development process

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.4 Post-selling services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the global MAM solutions market

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

On-premise

Cloud

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4.1 SaaS

5.4.2 IaaS

5.4.3 PaaS

Exhibit 20: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.1.1 Gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based MAM solutions

8.1.2 Increased use of MAM solutions across media and entertainment industry

8.1.3 Increasing need to comply with asset management standards

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

8.2.2 Increasing availability of open-source MAM solutions

8.2.3 Bandwidth and connectivity issues

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising adoption of analytics to manage media assets

8.3.2 Increase in mobility solutions

8.3.3 Rising use of integrated MAM solutions

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bynder BV

Exhibit 47: Bynder BV - Overview

Exhibit 48: Bynder BV - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Bynder BV - Key news

Exhibit 50: Bynder BV - Key offerings

10.5 Dalet SA

Exhibit 51: Dalet SA - Overview

Exhibit 52: Dalet SA - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Dalet SA - Key offerings

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Imagen Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Imagen Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Imagen Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Imagen Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 62: Imagen Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Prime Focus Technologies (PFT)

Exhibit 73: Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) - Overview

Exhibit 74: Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) - Key news

Exhibit 76: Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) - Key offerings

10.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 77: Sony Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Sony Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 80: Sony Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Video Stream Networks SL

Exhibit 82: Video Stream Networks SL - Overview

Exhibit 83: Video Stream Networks SL - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Video Stream Networks SL - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

