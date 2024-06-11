Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market size is set to grow by USD 18.84 billion from 2024-2028, Gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based media asset management solutions to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global media asset management (MAM) solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 31.02% during the forecast period. Gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based media asset management solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of analytics to manage media assets. However, data privacy and security concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include Amazon.com Inc., Arvato Systems GmbH, Bynder BV, Cloudinary Ltd., Dalet SA, Danaher Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Etere Pte Ltd., Evolphin Software Inc., Imagen Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., MediaValet Inc., MerlinOne Inc., Microsoft Corp., OpenText Corp., Prime Focus Ltd., Publitio doo, Ross Video Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and Video Stream Networks SL.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global media asset management (MAM) solutions market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Type (Small and medium size enterprise and Large enterprise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Arvato Systems GmbH, Bynder BV, Cloudinary Ltd., Dalet SA, Danaher Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Etere Pte Ltd., Evolphin Software Inc., Imagen Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., MediaValet Inc., MerlinOne Inc., Microsoft Corp., OpenText Corp., Prime Focus Ltd., Publitio doo, Ross Video Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and Video Stream Networks SL

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions enhance business decision-making by analyzing media content using advanced tools. Cloud-based content analytics and asset tracking solutions manage large data sets from mobile apps and devices. Content analytics services transform unstructured data into structured formats for effective digital content management. Predictive analytical solutions are widely adopted for content analytics, contributing to the growth of the global MAM solutions market.

The Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and effective content management. Video files, audio files, and other multimedia assets require specialized tools to manage, store, and distribute them.

Trends in MAM include the use of cloud-based platforms for remote access and collaboration, artificial intelligence and machine learning for automating metadata tagging, and integration with other business systems for streamlined workflows. Adobe, Cloudera, and Siemens are among the companies providing MAM solutions. These solutions enable media and entertainment companies, broadcasters, and enterprises to manage their multimedia content more effectively and cost-effectively.

Market Challenges

• Cloud adoption in organizations faces hurdles due to data privacy and security risks. Cloud security management is a complex task for vendors, with rising cases of online hacking and breaches. Open-source code in cloud infrastructure increases the likelihood of system flaws, particularly in public clouds.

• Cyber-attackers can easily access cloud-based data storage systems due to open architecture and shared resources. Vendors must encrypt client data, implement multi-factor authentication, and comply with regulatory guidelines to mitigate these concerns and ensure market growth for Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions.

• In the Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions market, businesses face several challenges. These include the need to manage large volumes of digital content, ensure seamless access to media assets, and maintain consistency across various platforms. Additionally, the rapid pace of technology advancements and the increasing use of cloud-based solutions present new challenges. Marketers require advanced tools to manage funnels, ads, and campaigns effectively.

• Digitally delivered content must be delivered quickly and efficiently, while maintaining high quality and security. Furthermore, marketers must adapt to changing consumer preferences and behaviors, requiring agile and flexible MAM solutions. Overall, the MAM market demands innovative and adaptive solutions to help businesses effectively manage their media assets and stay competitive.

Segment Overview

Deployment 1.1 On-premise

1.2 Cloud Type 2.1 Small and medium size enterprise

2.2 Large enterprise Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On-premise- On-premises Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions offer robust features for large organizations, including workflow streamlining, budgeting, and reporting. These solutions provide a structured approach to align marketing objectives and execution across various business units. The primary advantage is the complete control businesses have over their critical data. However, the high cost and limited scalability options may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic world of Media and Multimedia, Large Enterprises rely on Media Asset Management (Mam) Solutions to streamline their IT Infrastructures and manage their media assets effectively. These Software Applications facilitate the entire content and media lifecycle, from acquisition to distribution. They enable efficient Asset Retrieval, Storage, Processing, and Post-Production of multimedia files, including videos, audio, and images.

Mam Systems are crucial for various sectors such as Digital Marketing, Gaming, Social Media Use, and Video Production Processes. They offer Cloud-based services for easy access to media assets and ensure optimal Audio Consumption and Media Library management. Mam Solutions are integral to managing the complexities of multimedia files and content, enhancing overall productivity and efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions market encompasses innovative technologies and services that enable organizations to efficiently manage and monetize their multimedia content. These solutions provide tools for ingest, cataloging, metadata management, search, retrieval, and delivery of various media formats. MAM systems are essential for broadcasters, media companies, educational institutions, and enterprises to streamline their content operations, reduce costs, and enhance the viewer experience.

Additionally, they offer advanced features like automation, integration with other systems, and support for emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. MAM solutions are vital for organizations seeking to optimize their media workflows and capitalize on the growing demand for on-demand and personalized content.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Type

Small And Medium Size Enterprise



Large Enterprise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

