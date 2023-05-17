Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market size to grow by USD 10648.82 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by Gradual Shift From On-premises To Cloud-based Media Asset Management Solutions- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The media asset management (MAM) solutions market size is set to grow by USD 10648.82 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 24.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The media asset management (MAM) solutions market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market 2023-2027

Amazon.com Inc., Arvato Systems GmbH, Bynder BV, Cloudinary Ltd., Dalet SA, Danaher Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Etere Pte Ltd., Evolphin Software Inc., Imagen Ltd., MerlinOne Inc., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Prime Focus Ltd., Publitio doo, Ross Video Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Video Stream Networks SL, International Business Machines Corp., and MediaValet Inc. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The media asset management (MAM) solutions market report covers the following areas:

The media asset management (MAM) solutions market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based media asset management solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, data privacy and security concerns will hamper the market growth

Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Market Driver

Gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based media asset management solutions

Increased use of media asset management solutions across media and entertainment industry

Increasing need to comply with asset management standards

Market Trend

Rising adoption of analytics to manage media assets

Increase in mobility solutions

Rising use of integrated media asset management solutions

Market Challenges

Data privacy and security concerns

Increasing availability of open-source media asset management solutions

Bandwidth and connectivity issues

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market, download a PDF sample

Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Deployment

On-premise: The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises media asset management (MAM) solutions offer features like workflow streamlining, budgeting, and reporting, making them suitable for large and complex marketing functions.



Cloud

Type

Small



Medium Size Enterprise



Large Enterprise

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the leading contributor to the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico .

and .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist media asset management (MAM) solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the media asset management (MAM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the media asset management (MAM) solutions market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of media asset management (MAM) solutions market vendors

Related Reports:

Social Networking Market- The social networking market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 163.6 billion.

Expense Management Software Market- The expense management software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,776.21 million.

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10648.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Arvato Systems GmbH, Bynder BV, Cloudinary Ltd., Dalet SA, Danaher Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Etere Pte Ltd., Evolphin Software Inc., Imagen Ltd., MerlinOne Inc., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Prime Focus Ltd., Publitio doo, Ross Video Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Video Stream Networks SL, International Business Machines Corp., and MediaValet Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio