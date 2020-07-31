Media Box Industry Outlook 2020-2024 - Trade Value Remains Under Pressure as Cheap STBs Represent an Increasing Proportion of the Market
This report examines the outlook for Media Streamers and Pay & Free-to-Air TV Set-Top Boxes (STBs) 350m units were shipped worldwide in 2019, with trade value of $21bn.
Growth of 1% in units and 4% decline in value terms is forecast for 2020. The Media Box market remains relatively stable in terms of volume, though Media Streamers are performing better than STBs as consumer shift away from traditional Pay-TV services to SVoD services becomes increasingly apparent. Trade value remains under pressure as cheap STBs represent an increasing proportion of the market, along with competitive pressures maintaining Media Streamer prices at a low level.
- The drivers and inhibitors for both types of device are explored in this report and forecasts are supplied through to 2024.
- The analysis draws on industry interviews and consumer research conducted during Q1 2020.
- This report is accompanied by an Excel spreadsheet that tabulates key data points.
This report will be delivered as a pdf. and excel. The accompanying excel contains 5,800 data points.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Glossary of Terms
3. Executive Summary
4. Pay-TV and SVoD Market Context
- Long Term Outlook for Pay-TV Households
5. Android TV
6. Voice Assistants
7. Video and Transmission Standards
8. Set-top Box Market Outlook
- Outlook by Hardware Type
- Outlook for HEVC and 4K UHD in STBs
9. Media Streamer Market Outlook
- Household Penetration
- UHD Media Streamer Outlook
