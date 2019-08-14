Media Bridge Advertising Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Rare Fourth Time

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Bridge Advertising announced today that it has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time, placing at #3,042. Founder and CEO Tracy Call will accept the award at the Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, Oct. 10-12 in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to Inc., companies on this year's list have grown an average of sixfold since 2015 as the overall American economy has grown around 12%. While tens of thousands of companies have applied to be on the list, only a fraction have made it more than once, and only 1 in 13 applicants have ever placed four times.

With 24 full-time employees, Media Bridge represents Renters Warehouse, Inspire Medical Systems, Bite Squad, It's Just Lunch, LP Smartside, Snap Fitness and dozens of other clients in every major U.S. media market.

"Our mantra has always been 'we grow when our clients grow,' and making the Inc. list for the fourth time is a product of that mindset of accountability," said Call. "We're growing because we're helping our clients expand into new markets, evolve from regional into national players and even launch IPOs."

Media Bridge's Inc. 5000 accomplishment joins several other accolades that the agency and its employees have racked up in their first 9 years, including the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, 40 Under 40, Largest Ad Agencies and Cool Offices awards, as well as several Stevie Awards.

About Media Bridge Advertising:

Founded in 2010, Media Bridge delivers media buying, creative, new media and production services to growth-minded organizations of all sizes. After spending years on the "sell" side of the media-buying table, Tracy Call founded the agency to deliver Media The Way It Should Be®, a new way of doing business designed to cut through waste, negotiate win-win media-buying deals and make sure that clients say the right thing to the right audiences in the right way. Call has received the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Women in Business and Business of Pride Awards, and her innovative leadership style was recently featured in a Forbes article on entrepreneurship.

