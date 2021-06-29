Media Cause, the Nation's Leading Marketing Agency for Nonprofits, Announces Strong First Half 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cause , the mission-driven marketing agency focused on helping nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their causes, today announces strong first half 2021 results underscored by numerous awards, new clients and more.

"We're proud and excited to drive impact and further the missions of several of the most well-known nonprofits and philanthropies in the world. In a very real sense, our clients' success propels our own," says CEO Eric Facas. "We expect even further momentum, for both our clients and our agency, for the remainder of the year as the world emerges from the global pandemic and we continue to help our clients grow."

Since the beginning of the year, Media Cause has won a total of 14 industry awards for their client work. These include several Communicator Awards , AVA Awards and ADDY's Awards , all recognizing the creativity and excellence of Surfrider , American Kennel Club and HeadCount .

Media Cause also began work with 34 new clients in the first two quarters of the year, including Center for Youth Mental Health at The University of Texas Dell Medical School , International Justice Mission , National Hispanic Medical Association , Portland Audubon and San Francisco Public Health Foundation (LGBTQ Minus Tobacco). As a result of this expanding client base, the agency plans to hire more than 20 new employees.

Other notable achievements from the first half of 2021 include:

Launch of the second annual impact report for 2020, which noted Media Cause had raised more than $10 million for the year (up five percent year-over-year from 2019); and reached more than one billion prospects across multiple client campaigns (up 29 percent from 2019).

for 2020, which noted Media Cause had raised more than for the year (up five percent year-over-year from 2019); and reached more than one billion prospects across multiple client campaigns (up 29 percent from 2019). High demand for the RiseUP Marketing Fellowship, a four-month, fully paid marketing fellowship currently sponsored by Media Cause designed to increase access to career opportunities in the advertising and marketing industry. Media Cause is currently recruiting other agency partners to participate in this initiative.

Marketing Fellowship, a four-month, fully paid marketing fellowship currently sponsored by Media Cause designed to increase access to career opportunities in the advertising and marketing industry. Media Cause is currently recruiting other agency partners to participate in this initiative. Debut of the Media Cause-led " If Not Us " podcast, a series of candid conversations with thought-provoking activists, nonprofit leaders, social influencers, and change-makers.

Initially founded in 2010 as a nonprofit volunteer matching platform serving the advertising industry, Media Cause has quickly evolved into a powerhouse digital marketing agency focused on social impact. The agency has dedicated offices in San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

