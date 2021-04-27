Media Cause, The Nation's Leading Marketing Agency for Nonprofits, Releases 2020 Impact Report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cause , the mission-driven marketing agency focusing on helping nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their causes, today released their 2020 Agency Impact Report.

Key highlights of the Report Include:

More than $10 Million raised for nonprofit clients (Up 5% year-over-year)

raised for nonprofit clients (Up 5% year-over-year) 243,944 supporters recruited across nonprofit partner campaigns

More than 1 Billion prospects reached across multiple client campaigns (Up 29% from 2019)

Awarded 15 awards in 2020, including Inc. Best in Business & Inc. 5000

Creation of the RiseUP Marketing Fellowship dedicated to expanding inclusivity and accessibility within the marketing, advertising, and nonprofit sector

Initially founded in 2010 as a nonprofit volunteer matching platform serving the advertising industry, Media Cause quickly evolved into a powerhouse digital marketing agency focused on social impact. The agency has dedicated offices in San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

"At Media Cause, we are passionate about our goal of moving missions forward," said Co-Founder Eric Fracas. "But as COVID-19 turned into a global pandemic in early 2020, we recognized the urgent need to help our nonprofit clients achieve their goals, including revenue, awareness and impact in new ways. I could not be more proud of how we collectively came together to support these organizations, communities and the important missions that they serve."

Examples of Media Cause's impact in 2020 include helping voter registration advocacy group, Headcount , hit a new organization milestone of registering more than one million new voters, worked with American Kennel Club to generate more than $2.6M to fund their mission of protecting the well-being of all dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership, and created the template for addressing the San Francisco Bay Area's pervasive homelessness and poverty crisis through its work with client, All In .

"While success metrics differ depending on the goals of each nonprofit client, Media Cause was proud to achieve demonstrative results across our entire client roster in 2020," added Co-founder Cody Damon. "For example, our work with the YWCA USA produced a 265% uptick in online donations to help women of color achieve economic security via comprehensive childcare solutions and stable, well-paying jobs. We were inspired by our clients to make 2020 an extraordinary year for them - and as a result, the greater the challenge, the more creative we became."

To view the full impact report, please visit: http://mediacause.com/impact-2020.

About Media Cause

Media Cause is a mission-driven marketing agency that helps nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their impact. Our data-driven approach connects nonprofits with individuals across their entire supporter journey: from awareness and recruitment, to fundraising and advocacy, and every touchpoint in-between. Our noteworthy clients include: HeadCount, AKC, Parkinson's Foundation and many more.

