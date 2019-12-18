Media Central Corporation Inc. Executes Phase One of Property Integration

CannCentral.com and NOW Magazine to share content enhancing reader experience and increasing advertising opportunities

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") (CSE:FLYY, FSE:3AT) today began integrating content from Canncentral.com with NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com its wholly owned properties. Cannabis-oriented news and lifestyle editorial will be served across both publications to effectively introduce the NOW Magazine audience to Canncentral.com's content and increase NOW Magazine's existing cannabis coverage, while offering a seamless user experience for readers.

"Integrating our cannabis publication Canncentral.com with nowtoronto.com's over one million monthly unique visitors, allows us to recognize the scale around bundling advertising sales across digital platforms. We can minimize additional costs around editorial creation on the operational side which provides us with the marketing and editorial synergies we envisaged when making our acquisition of NOW Magazine. This is just a taste of what's to come as we continue to build relevant digital publications and buy quality alternative properties." said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral.

NOW Magazine began covering cannabis prior to the legalization of the recreational market in October 2018. The content it increasingly popular with NOW readers, and this new integration will allow for deeper and more frequent coverage on the topic. With over $800 million worth of cannabis sold in retail Canadian outlets since legalization (BNN Bloomberg), the cannabis industry within Canada continues to be a leading headline driver and area of interest to Canadians. Leveraging the growing cannabis industry plays into the Company's overall strategy of developing and acquiring high-quality publishing assets that drives interest from the momentum of emerging trends.

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. NOW is Toronto's weekly news and entertainment voice, published every Thursday. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading weekly publication that has defined and pioneered the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years.www.nowtoronto.com Instagram: @nowtoronto Twitter: NowToronto Facebook: Now Magazine

About Canncentral Inc.

Combining authentic editorial content with trusted commentary on emerging trends, CannCentral.com is poised to become a central source on the quickly evolving cannabis lifestyle.

www.canncentral.com Instagram: @canncentral Twitter: @Cann_Central Facebook: CannCentral

About MediaCentral

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an independent and alternative media company that unifies those who choose to reinvent the status quo. By consolidating the currently fragmented independent and alternative media markets, MediaCentral will unite the influencers, tastemakers and culture leaders of the world and is strategically positioned to become a competitive global media publishing company serving the fastest-growing readership demographics. MediaCentral owns Canncentral.com, NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com as wholly owned subsidiaries. www.mediacentralcorp.com Instagram: @mediacentralcorp Twitter: @mediacentralc Facebook: Media Central Corp.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements in respect of the initial price range of MediaCentral's initial public offering, the over-allotment option and MediaCentral's intentions with respect to stock exchange listing. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guaranteeing of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including that the eventual offering price in respect of the initial public offering may fall outside of the price range provided in the registration statement and the prospectus. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement and the prospectus for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. MediaCentral Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Media Central Corporation Inc.