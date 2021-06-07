Streann and Surfing.com join forces to ride the connected TV wave

MIAMI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfing.com, a global watersports lifestyle media network, has partnered with Streann Media to bring the world of surfing a little bit closer to you. The niche OTT platform is launching a new set of content, targeting hundreds of millions of water sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Surfing.com's mission is to be the authority in everything surfing – entertainment, news and information, travel, health and nutrition, coaching and education, gear and product reviews, events, innovation, and technology. Chris Almida, co-founder of the company, said: "Surfing.com connects people who love surf and watersports and travel with content, information, and business across the world in a highly contextual and natural manner that gives equal value to all. With the support of Streann Media, we will be able to expand our digital distribution footprint and add new revenue streams."

Surfing.com joins the new wave of niche streaming platforms. Nowadays, up to 30% of all streaming activity takes place on niche OTT services that cater to a particular audience and connect with them at a more personal level. They rely on a sound understanding of their users, and use expertise and algorithms to provide high-quality, relevant content to their passionate viewers, and that's exactly what Surfing.com is delivering.

Streann Media has the technology to distribute surfing.com's content to any platform, such as iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV, and run programmatic advertising on any device.

"There are a lot of OTT providers around these days and finding the right one can be a real challenge. Streann quickly rose to the top in our search on the features alone. However, for Surfing.com, we want a strategic partner -not just a solution provider- and this is where Streann really shines. Streann is a partner we can grow with and who has a deep understanding of our needs and our space. We're stoked to have them in the water with us!"

"We are thrilled to bring new niche content to the market. It is a great honor to partner with Surfing.com and to bring stunning experiences to surfers and fans on all devices and platforms," said Streann Media Co-founder and CEO, Gio Punzo.

Streann Media is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for market-first delivery, engagement and monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards for its easy-to-use, all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

SOURCE Streann Media

Related Links

http://www.streann.com

