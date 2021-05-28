Media Composer 2021 - Free Deep Dive Training With Key Code Media

Key Code Media recently hosted a free live stream, highlighting the top new features in Media Composer. Corey Tedrow from Avid Technology joined Key Code Media for a 20-minute demonstration and live Q&A. You can watch the full YouTube video for free- and read a blog which breakdowns even more helpful information about Media Composer in 2021: https://www.keycodemedia.com/2021/03/24/avid-media-composer-post-production-2021/

Key Code Education is also offering certified online classroom courses including Avid Media Composer Professional Editing and more. Key Code Education courses are free to approved media companies in California. The school offers essential Avid and post production related courses on a monthly basis. Sign up for upcoming courses here: https://www.keycodemedia.com/education/

Key Code Media is an Avid Technology Elite Reseller, supporting post production businesses with audio edit suite, video/finishing edit suites, shared storage, and video network solutions.

About Key Code Media

Rated Top 50 Systems Integrator in the United States- AV, Broadcast, and Production. Key Code Media supports audio-visual systems nationwide for corporate video, broadcast, entertainment, sports, government, education, reality television, pro audio, house of worship and a majority of the U.S. Fortune 100 corporations. Our motto "Keeping You Ahead of Technology" represents our approach to improving the client's IT and media infrastructure. Top vendors and competencies include Avid Technology, Adobe Systems, Blackmagic Design, NewTek, Studio Network Solutions (SNS), AJA, Quantum, Grass Valley, Ross Video, Telestream, Crestron, Root 6, Sony Professional, Panasonic, JVC, Clear-Com, Sennheiser, Facilis, StorageDNA, Grass Valley as well as extensive access from our distributors Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synex, and JB&A.

SOURCE Key Code Media

Related Links

http://www.keycodemedia.com

