Media Consulting Group Appoints Gali Davidi as Chief AI Officer to Drive Agentic Innovation in Programmatic Media

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Consulting Group (MCG), a buy-side programmatic activation partner, today announced the appointment of Gali Davidi as Chief AI Officer (CAIO). Gali, a distinguished AI strategist and engineering leader, joins the company to spearhead its AI roadmap and accelerate the deployment of agentic technologies designed to transform how advertisers and agencies acquire programmatic media at scale.

Gali's appointment marks a pivotal moment for MCG as it shifts toward an "agentic-first" framework. In his role as CAIO, Gali will be responsible for defining the company's overarching AI strategy, focusing on the development of autonomous AI agents capable of high-level reasoning, planning, and execution within the programmatic ecosystem.

"Gali is a brilliant AI strategist who has experience building innovative solutions in the agentic space," said Nadav Dray, Co-Founder and CEO, Media Consulting Group. "While he brings a wealth of engineering knowledge from outside the traditional AdTech sector, his ability to bridge complex AI orchestration with real-world business outcomes is exactly what the industry needs. Under Gali's leadership, we are positioned to redefine programmatic efficiency through autonomous, intelligent workflows."

Gali joins MCG with a reputation for shipping agentic systems that hold up under load. His expertise lies in the "second wave" of AI—moving beyond simple generative chat to agentic systems that use memory, tool-integration, and multi-step reasoning to solve enterprise-level challenges. At MCG, he will apply these innovations to the firm's mission of helping clients acquire efficient programmatic media, ensuring that performance is optimized upstream through intelligent decision-making.

"I am thrilled to join Media Consulting Group at a time when the intersection of AI and media is reaching a critical inflection point," said Gali Davidi, Chief AI Officer. "The goal isn't just to automate existing processes, but to introduce agents that act on behalf of advertisers to navigate the complexities of the programmatic landscape. We are bringing true innovation to the industry by building systems that think, learn, and execute at scale."

The move follows MCG's recent strategic expansions and partnerships focused on structured supply activation and upstream performance decisioning. By integrating Gali's expertise in agentic AI, MCG aims to provide agencies and brands with unprecedented control and precision in their media buying efforts.

**About Media Consulting Group**

Media Consulting Group (MCG) brings a differentiated approach to supply activation, helping agencies access premium display, video, and streaming TV inventory with greater control and precision. The firm focuses on enriching, shaping, and activating supply before it enters buying environments through an agentic-first framework. By deploying autonomous AI agents and Large Language Models (LLMs), MCG enables agencies to navigate the programmatic landscape using natural language interfaces and intelligent, self-optimizing workflows. These agentic capabilities, combined with human supervision, ensure that performance insights inform ongoing traffic refinement and dynamic prioritization in real-time. For agencies seeking to redefine efficiency at scale, MCG provides the infrastructure to transform traditional media buying into a sophisticated, AI-driven operation. For more information, visit wermcg.com.

SOURCE Media Consulting Group