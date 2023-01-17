Media Culture Announces Promotion of Jared Harrington to Chief Operating Officer and Nuno Andrade to Chief Innovation Officer

Expanded roles for Harrington and Andrade support broader agency evolution into a leading marketing services company

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Culture, an independent brand performance agency, today announced the promotions of Jared Harrington to Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Nuno Andrade, to Chief Innovation Officer (CINO).

The newly created roles of COO and CINO are part of a larger organizational initiative to accelerate growth and drive value for the agency's clients. These roles will work alongside Christena Garduno, Chief Executive Officer of Media Culture, to further efforts within organizational efficiency and continue to develop a culture of innovation within the company.

Expanded roles for Harrington and Andrade support broader agency evolution into a leading marketing services company Tweet this

"Jared and Nuno have been integral to Media Culture's growth and success over the last several years," said Ms. Garduno. "With my own transition from COO to CEO in 2019, it became apparent that operations and innovation were distinct roles. I couldn't be more excited to have Jared and Nuno in these new positions as we continue our strategic transformation into a leading marketing services company."

Mr. Harrington, who joined Media Culture in 2015 to upgrade the agency's analytics capabilities, most recently served as Vice President of Analytics. In this role, he led the charge to extend the agency's analytics service offering to include omnichannel measurement and on-demand reporting, as well as development of the Media Culture measurement platform Abacus®. Throughout his 14 years in the industry, Jared has built teams of Analysts, Data Scientists, and Engineers to support the measurement needs of businesses across a multitude of categories and leveraged technology to improve operational efficiency.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to serve in this role," said Harrington. "We are fortunate to have an organization comprised of incredible minds and talent, and I look forward to supporting them and their amazing work for our clients."

Mr. Andrade, an 18-year marketing veteran, joined Media Culture in 2016 as its first Digital Media Director. In this role, he helped to build the agency's Digital practice before being promoted to Vice President of Strategy, where he has helped to develop the agency's positioning. In his new role, Andrade is charged with shepherding the company's innovation agenda and keeping the agency at the forefront of an ever-changing industry.

"I'm honored to be entrusted with this role but understand that innovation is not the charge of any single person," said Andrade. "My goal is to help build a culture of and process for innovation. Given the intelligence and dedication of the team, I'm excited about our prospects."

Since its founding in 1995, Media Culture – formerly known as Koeppel Direct – has existed at the forefront of change in the performance marketing industry. And as technology and media consumption has evolved, so has its capabilities. Media Culture has developed leading analytic capabilities, expanded its proven, nimble brand response and demand generation approaches across a variety of channels, and built a track record of success. Through it all, Media Culture's clients have remained priority number one.

SOURCE Media Culture