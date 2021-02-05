Media Design Group Announces Dr. Squatch's First Ever Super Bowl Ad

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Design Group today announced the placement of a Super Bowl LV advertisement for their client Dr. Squatch, the California based men's natural soap and personal care company.

Dr. Squatch has had tremendous growth over the past few years, including over $100M in revenue for 2020, over 350% increase in sales year-over-year for the last two years, and over 300M total views on its YouTube channel to date, making it one of the platform's most viral brands. The Dr. Squatch team is looking to translate their viral success to linear TV through a Super Bowl commercial negotiated in partnership with Media Design Group.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Dr. Squatch on their first Super Bowl ad," stated Ben Zimmerman, Media Design Group's Co-Founder and President. "Having helped numerous DTC brands test and scale on TV, we always enjoy getting a new advertiser into the big game. We love both the Dr. Squatch brand and team and appreciate the faith they have in us to execute their buy."

Media Design Group is working with brands such as ZipRecruiter and Grammarly to deliver innovative ad campaigns efficiently reaching target audiences. Continually proving that television continues to be a viable marketing channel, Media Design Group reaches the pinnacle of television advertising with this placement.

"We are incredibly proud and humbled to see how fast our brand has grown over the past few years," said Founder & CEO of Dr. Squatch, Jack Haldrup. "Our goal is to inspire and educate guys to be happier and healthier. We're excited to reach a new audience and spread the word about the Dr. Squatch brand to millions of new consumers at the Big Game on Sunday. We appreciate MDG's support in helping lock in the ad spot."

About Media Design Group

Media Design Group is a full-service, multi-channel DRTV media agency, specializing in results-driven media. Founded in 2008 by Stacy Durand and Ben Zimmerman, Media Design Group is a branded response agency with a singular focus – to give our clients the ability to target the correct television and streaming audiences and drive efficient consumer acquisition. MDG leverages performance television expertise, technology, and data science to go beyond age and gender audiences to target audiences at scale. Current clients include Amazon Key, Grammarly ZipRecruiter, Positec, HomeLight, and many more. With a mission to deliver an incomparable client experience, Media Design Group is comprised of experts in launching and growing successful direct marketing campaigns. https://www.mediadesigngroup.com/.

About Dr. Squatch Soap Company

Dr. Squatch is a men's natural soap and personal care company, and one of the fastest-growing natural personal care companies in the country, reaching approximately $100 million in sales in 2020. Dr. Squatch's hero products are natural cold process bar soap, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, and toothpaste. Dr. Squatch sells high quality personal care products for men made in America and wants all men to Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion https://drsquatch.com/.

