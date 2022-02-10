RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Dreams, headquarters in Winchester, California, is proud to announce our real estate photography and videography services for Southern California real estate agents and property owners. Our mission is to put residential and commercial properties in the best light possible for potential buyers and tenants, in order to generate interest and business. Created by experienced real estate agents, Media Dreams specializes in real estate photography in Riverside, CA as well as residential and commercial real estate videography. Our mission is to combine high-quality customer service with fair and competitive rates in order to partner with as many real estate agents and property sellers as possible.

Media Dreams’ Photography & Videography Helps Showcase California Properties Media Dreams’ Photography & Videography Helps Showcase California Properties

Media Dreams' services in Southern California extend past traditional photography and videography methods. In order to best showcase a residential or commercial property, our organization offers a Zillow 3D 360 Tour to drive more traffic to a specific listing. Booking a Zillow 3D 360 tour with Media Dreams involves posting photos and video of the property onto the Zillow mobile app and website, providing an extra boost of attention in order to attract as many buyers as possible. The modern homebuying and property buying process is heavily dependent on online platforms, and Media Dreams' real estate photography in Riverside, CA and commercial real estate videography can be used most effectively in a Zillow-posted tour.

As another means of efficiently utilizing online resources, Media Dreams' real estate video in California is also supplemented with Virtual Staging. This service from our portfolio of photography and videography services allows us to use professional computer software to digitally fill empty rooms with furniture and accessories. Working with our staff allows real estate agents and property owners to take the next step beyond traditional staging, by saving money and providing a more flexible means of showcasing different furnishing ideas. Virtual Staging is available to all Media Dreams clients who are looking to take full advantage of selling and staging resources.

Ensure all the outdoor-oriented features of your property listing are well-showcased with Media Dreams' Twilight Photos service. Available in addition to traditional real estate photography and real estate video in California, Twilight Photos are catered to the diminishing light of the sun and the onset of evening. This service is designed to highlight features homebuyers are likely to use during the evening — such as fire pits, pools, and outdoor living spaces — as well as provide amazing sunset views.

Media Dreams is your partner when it comes to investing in high-quality photography and videography to showcase your Riverside, CA residential or commercial property. Learn more about all our available services at mediadreamsltd.com .

About Media Dreams:

Established in 2021, Media Dreams is a real estate photography and videography business based in Southern California, providing all the resources real estate agents and sellers need to generate interest in their residential and commercial properties. Their services are designed to be the one-stop, all-encompassing solution to all our clients' real easter media needs. Created by a team of real estate agents, Media Dreams is proud to provide fair and competitive rates to all clients. Learn more at mediadreamsltd.com .

Contact:

Daniel Moreno

[email protected]

951-381-6367

SOURCE Media Dreams