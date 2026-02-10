Media Duplication Systems Introduces XpressNVMe Compliance Suite for End-of-Life SSD Management

Integrated sanitization and physical destruction solution supports auditable workflows for working and failed solid-state drives

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Duplication Systems (MDS) today announced the availability of the XpressNVMe Compliance Suite, an integrated hardware solution designed to support documented, auditable end-of-life management of solid-state drives, including scenarios where drives cannot be successfully sanitized.

XpressNVMe Certified Compliance Suite: XpressNVMe SSD Sanitizer, PT808SSD Shredder, and optional IRONCLAD Verification System

The suite combines the XpressNVMe series of enterprise SSD sanitization systems with the PT808SSD physical shredder to address a critical gap in data disposition workflows: how to handle failed, locked, or damaged drives that cannot be cleared through logical sanitization alone.

Using a single, defined workflow, organizations can sanitize eligible drives for redeployment, resale, or destruction according to internal policy, while ensuring that drives which fail sanitization are physically destroyed. Both outcomes generate records intended to support internal controls, audits, and compliance reporting.

"Data disposition programs often break down when organizations plan only for best-case scenarios," said Michelle Boyce, VP of Marketing at Media Duplication Systems. "This suite was designed for real-world conditions, including failed drives, with processes and documentation built to stand up to audits and regulatory review."

The XpressNVMe platform supports sanitization methods aligned with NIST SP 800-88 guidelines, with built-in logging that captures drive serial numbers, erasure method, timestamps, and verification results. The system supports M.2 NVMe, M.2 SATA, U.2/U.3, and traditional SATA solid-state drives and is available in configurations supporting 6, 11, 16, or 21 drives simultaneously. Standard models deliver transfer speeds up to 400 MB/s per port, while PRO configurations support speeds up to 1,000 MB/s per port, depending on drive type and configuration.

When drives fail sanitization due to firmware issues, encryption lock states, or physical damage, the PT808SSD shredder provides a physical destruction path. The shredder reduces solid-state media to a 4mm wide particle size, rendering NAND memory unrecoverable, meeting DIN 66399 E-3/T-4/O-3 destruction standards for commercial and enterprise applications.

For organizations requiring additional verification, the optional IRONCLAD Verification System adds third-party documentation capabilities to support audits and regulatory inspections, capturing photographic and metadata records prior to destruction. Reports may include drive serial number, operator ID, witness ID, date, time, and location, and can be exported in CSV, Excel, or PDF formats for integration with existing asset management and compliance systems.

The XpressNVMe Compliance Suite is designed for use by IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers, data centers, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, government agencies, and enterprise IT departments managing large-scale hardware refreshes or data center decommissioning projects.

The suite is available now. Government and enterprise volume pricing is available upon request. Additional information can be found at www.mediaduplicationsystems.com/xpressnvme-compliance-suite-nist-800-88-ssd-sanitization-4mm-shredding/.

About Media Duplication Systems

For more than 30 years, Media Duplication Systems has provided hardware solutions for secure media duplication, data sanitization, and physical destruction. The company serves a global customer base that includes Fortune 500 enterprises, defense contractors, healthcare organizations, ITAD providers, and government agencies, including all branches of the U.S. military.

