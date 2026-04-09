Media event invitation for AML and KYC Regulation: Effectiveness and Unintended Consequences

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huggard Consulting Group invites media to attend a workshop with leading experts in financial crime prevention, policy, and regulation at the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, D.C. for a high-level discussion titled: 'AML/KYC – Improving Effectiveness and Addressing Unintended Consequences: The Way Forward and Insights from the OECD Better Regulation Perspective.'

This timely event, given the recently announced proposed rule changes from FinCEN, will explore the effectiveness of current anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) frameworks, while examining the unintended social and economic consequences of compliance-driven approaches.

Money laundering remains a critical global issue, linked to crimes such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, corruption, fraud, and environmental crime. Despite significant efforts, current systems face growing scrutiny. With global compliance costs estimated at approximately $180 billion annually and less than 1% of illicit funds reportedly recovered, questions are being raised about whether existing models are achieving their intended outcomes.

The discussion will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, including:

Richard Meads, Managing Director, Business Decisions Limited (BDL)

Him Das, Senior Managing Director and Counsel, K2 Integrity; former Acting Director, FinCEN

Greg Baer, President and CEO, Bank Policy Institute

William Fox, former Director, FinCEN and retired Managing Director, Bank of America

Nicholas Anthony, Policy Analyst, Cato Institute

Lester Joseph, President, Joseph AML Consulting LLC; former DOJ Official

Participants will examine how procedural compliance models have led to high volumes of false positives and consider how regulatory frameworks can evolve to improve effectiveness while minimizing unintended consequences. The session will also incorporate insights from the OECD Better Regulation perspective.

Event Details:

Date: April 22, 2026

Location: St. Regis Hotel, Washington, D.C.

923 16th St NW, Washington, D.C.

To register, visit: https://www.betteramldc.com/

This event is expected to bring together policymakers, financial institutions, regulators, and industry leaders committed to improving the global response to financial crime.

SOURCE Huggard Consulting Group